2nd Annual "Most on the Coast" Adirondack Coast Market Day
Hosted by the Village of Rouses Point
Rouses Point Civic Center 39 Lake Street, Rouses Point, New York 12979
The Village of Rouses Point is proud to host their second year “Most on the Coast Adirondack Coast Market Day” on Saturday, September 28, from 10a.m.-4p.m. at the Rouses Point Civic Center. The “Most on the Coast” is a diverse showcase of the best crafts that the Adirondack Coast Region has to offer, including handmade crafts, local artists, food vendors, beer and wine tasting, live music and a kid’s area.
“Our region has a growing population of artisans, growers and crafters that produce high-quality handmade items that are the pride of the Adirondack Coast,” said Donna Boumil, Village Administrator.“It’s a great honor to showcase what the Adirondack Coast Region has to offer, along with the opportunity to welcome visitors from all over the region to this one-of-a-kind event.
”Booth space is available and can be reserved online at www.rousespointny.com . A 10x10 space is available for $35, and $5 extra for electricity. Vendors interested in participating in this event can obtain registration forms at www.rousespointny.com, by emailing clerk@rousespointny.com or on the Village of Rouses Point’s Facebook page. For questions and more information, please contact, Village of Rouses Point at clerk@rousespointny.com or (518) 297-5502 x340. Entry fee is $3 per person, children under 12 are free.
Rouses Point is a friendly village on the shores of Lake Champlain in northern New York. The Village provides a natural gateway in which to conduct business with an impressive bridge to the east to Vermont, and close proximity to Montreal, Canada. Low taxes and real estate prices offer people a great opportunity to thrive with a small service or retail business. The classical architecture, well-preserved downtown and endless outdoor activity create an ideal environment to work and live.