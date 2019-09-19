2019 Adirondack Balloon Festival

Dozens and dozens of hot air balloons float over the mountains at the Adirondack Balloon Festival!

Hot air balloonists from across the United States and around the world have gathered in the Lake George area during fall for over 40 years. Floating high above the majestic Adirondack Mountains is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that professional balloonists and amateur adventurers get to experience every single year.

This stunning festival features a wide variety of hot air balloons. You'll see the typical rounded and colorful balloons as well as some balloons shaped in ways you would never expect. Come out and watch these vibrant balloons take to the sky in an array of colors and decorations.

The Adirondack Balloon Festival's opening ceremonies take place at Crandall Park in Glens Falls on Thursday afternoon. The opening ceremonies feature live music, children's activities, food vendors, and the flight of up to 20 hot air balloons (wind and weather permitting).

The main events of the Adirondack Balloon Festival take place at the Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport. Take part in lots of family fun, activities and entertainment throughout the Festival. The famous Big Balloon Breakfast is served in the hangar on Saturday and Sunday morning.

On Thursday evening the City of Glens Falls Block Party takes place on Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls. Enjoy the live music, balloon baskets on display, the car show, and fun children's activities.

Full details: https://www.adirondackballoonfest.org/schedule