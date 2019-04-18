2019 AFS SCHOLARSHIP REMINDER

Hadley-Luzerne and Corinth High School students who are planning to apply for the Adirondack Folk School scholarships, your applications are due on May 3. Please turn in application and recommendation forms to your guidance counselor by that date. We are looking for students who are interested in classes such as basketry, blacksmithing, fiber arts, nature and outdoor skills, photography, rustic furniture, jewelry, woodturning, woodworking, and many varied traditional crafts. You may pick up applications from your guidance counselor if you have not already done so.