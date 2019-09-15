2019 Champlain Valley Walk to End Alzheimer's

Let's turn Shelburne Museum purple for #Alzheimer's awareness! It's time to register for the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's - Champlain Valley.

FREE to participate. Raise $100 and earn the best t-shirt you'll ever own. Raise $500 or more and join the Champion Club, Grand Champion Club or the new Elite Grand Champion Club. All funds raised support Alzheimer's care, support and research.

All participants enjoy free admission to Shelburne Museum on 9/15/19. Two routes offered, 2 mile or 1 mile, with handicap accessible parking. Per Museum policy, please leave your pets at home. Activities and food for all. Watch our event for more updates!