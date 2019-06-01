2019 Hearts for the Arts Dinner and Silent Auction

We are delighted to announce that the Adirondack Folk School will be hosting its Tenth Annual Hearts for the Arts Dinner and Silent Auction!! The school hasn’t reached its tenth anniversary yet, but the event has!! Hearts for the Arts was the fund-raising kick-off before the school opened, and it is still going strong! We sincerely hope you will join us this year for a trip down memory lane, some good fun, “oldies and goldies” from Jukebox Jim, the BEST silent auction in the Adirondacks (we have already received some fabulous contributions!!!) and of course a delicious dinner. This year we are delighted to be honoring Mr. Gene Merlino, Town Supervisor of Lake Luzerne, as our Mandle Family Patron of the Arts recipient. Gene has been a steadfast supporter of the Folk School, and we hope all who know him and the good work he does will join us in honoring him on this night.

Please call the school at (518) 696-2400 to reserve your seat and to choose your dinner entrée: Beef Medallions, Chicken Piccata, Glazed Broiled Salmon or Cheese Tortellini Primavera. The party will be at the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort and we hear that the new chef will delight, from the cocktail hour (cash bar) to the sit-down dinner. All dinners include house salad, rolls, coffee, tea and cheesecake with a strawberry drizzle for dessert! Entrees are served with a selection of vegetables, roasted potatoes or rice pilaf. The Silent Auction will remain open all evening. Attire is business casual.

If you have an item crafted by your talent or representative of your business that you would like to donate to the auction, please let us know!! We would be delighted and grateful!!

RESERVATIONS: Required by May 26, 2019 (518) 696-2400