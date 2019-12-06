2019 Holiday Shopping & Dining Night – Think Local

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC) in coordination with area businesses and organizations will host the annual Holiday Shopping & Dining Night on Friday, December 6th, 2019 as part of the 10th Annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas Celebration. Shopping and Dining Night is an opportunity to take advantage of great specials and promotions, support Ticonderoga Area Businesses (TACC Members) visit the Holiday Farmers Market, listen to live music, enjoy the Parade of Lights, and get into the holiday spirit. Participating businesses will be open until 8:00 PM and will have a Shopping & Dining Night Snowflake displayed.

Holiday Shopping & Dining Night Includes:

Holiday Farmers Market - Chamber Office - 5 to 8 PM Farmers & Vendors will be set up inside the Chamber Office offering a variety of local products.

Live Holiday Music Throughout Downtown Ticonderoga - Provided by the Ticonderoga Central School Music Department. THANK YOU!!! Check out the TACC facebook page for a list of locations & times for the music.

Parade of Lights 6:00 - 7:30 PM - Sponsored By the Ticonderoga Fire Department. Check out the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce or Ticonderoga Fire Department facebook page for parade route information.

Free Gift Certificate Raffles - Coordinated by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership. Visit participating businesses to enter to win.

For more information on the Holiday Shopping & Dining Night or the 10th Annual Ticonderoga Area North Country Christmas, contact the Chamber Office at 518-585-6619 or visit www.ticonderogany.com or the TACC facebook page.