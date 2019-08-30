2019 Labor Day Family Camp

Wrap up summer with our Under the Sea themed weekend on the shores of Lake George! YMCA Camp Chingachgook is hosting a Labor Day Family Camp from Friday, August 30 at 4pm till Monday, September 2 at 1pm.

This will be a weekend to remember with fun activities for both youth and adults. Spend quality time with the whole family, or find a moment to relax while we entertain the kids for a bit. There is something for everyone to enjoy. Activities include canoeing, hiking, archery, rock climbing, ropes course, arts and crafts, games, campfires, and more! Delicious meals are provided from Friday’s dinner til Monday’s lunch by our talented Kitchen staff. Our Adirondack-style cabins combine the rustic feeling of camping experience while providing the comfort of insulation, heat, electricity and nearby modern bath facilities. All families will be housed in their own cabin unless a request is placed to stay with another family.

Enrollment is currently open, visit camp.cdymca.org/retreats/families/ for more information. Print and mail the registration form to YMCA Camp Chingachgook Attn: Julia. Call 518.656.9462 with any additional questions.