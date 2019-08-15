2019 Street Art Auction: "Adirondack Gardens"

The preview of the auction will take place from 5:30 – 7:00 PM with the actual auction to begin shortly after 7:00 PM. The event will include complimentary appetizers, live music, cash bar and more. Dinner specials for the event will be offered by Olive’s Ti Pi Restaurant. The product sponsor for this year’s project is Tierney Adirondack Rustic Design. The wood products consist of garden planters and wooden benches.

This year “Local Wood Products” are sponsored by 16 local businesses and organizations and have been decorated by local artists and community members. Each of the uniquely designed items will be on display at local businesses and organizations until the auction where they will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP) invites businesses, organizations, community members, and visitors to join the fun on August 15th . Proceeds will benefit the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership and will be used for a Downtown Ticonderoga project in 2020.

This is the ninth Street Art Project organized by The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership.