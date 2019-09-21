2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour includes seven short films selected from this year’s Festival, widely considered the premier showcase for short films.  The program offers new audiences a taste of what the Festival offers, from sharply-written comedy and drama to edgy genre and an intimate family saga.  (96 minutes) A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Dana Auditorium, Free. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753
Film & Movie Events
802-443-3168
