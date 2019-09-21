FAST HORSE - Still 1 Fast Horse, a Sundance Short Film

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour includes seven short films selected from this year’s Festival, widely considered the premier showcase for short films. The program offers new audiences a taste of what the Festival offers, from sharply-written comedy and drama to edgy genre and an intimate family saga. (96 minutes) A Hirschfield International Film Series event. Dana Auditorium, Free. 802-443-3168 or www.middlebury.edu/arts