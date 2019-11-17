2019 VWA Burlington Fall Bridal Show

Presented by the Vermont Wedding Association

Vermont National Country Club 1227 Dorset Street, Burlington, Vermont 05403

Brides will go to 2-3 shows and will sometimes travel more than an hour to go to a show. Our most recent brides have told us that they go to shows for ideas, to explore, to be inspired, to find a DJ, photographer, baker, florist, and venue! Some have shared that they wanted to meet a specific vendor one more time before they hire them!

Meet the TOP Wedding Pros who will share ideas and suggestions to make your day magical!

Doors open 11:30 am General Prizes begin 1 pm and continue during show

Grand Prizes at 2 pm, show ends after Grand Prizes at 2:30 pm

REASONS TO GO…to sign up to win great Grand Prizes including Round of Golf for 4 at Vermont National Country Club (value is $500), $350 Event Rental Certificate for a Bridal Shower, Rehearsal Dinner or Post-Wedding Brunch at Vermont National Country Club, $500 Laser Hair Removal Package Certificate from Bare Medical Spa & Laser Center, $250 Venue Fee Wedding Certificate from The Sunset Ballroom, $250 Wedding Carriage Ride Certificate from Vermont Elegant Equine and much more! Visit Burlingtonbridalshow.com for grand prize list.

Registration and tickets open at Burlingtonbridalshow.com Tickets are $7 now $8 at the door

Purchase 4 tickets Brides ticket is FREE!! Info call Judy 802.459.2897 or email judy@vermontweddingassociation.com

The Vermont Wedding Association Bridal Shows have been VOTED the TOP rated bridal shows in the industry voted by Brides Grooms and Wedding Pros!

Vermont National Country Club 1227 Dorset Street, Burlington, Vermont 05403
802-459-2897
