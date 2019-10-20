2019 VWA Killington Bridal Show

Eric J. Lee Killington Bridal Show

19th Annual Killington Bridal Show

Doors open at 11:30 am General Prize Drawings begin at 1:00 pm with Grand Prize Drawings at 2:00

Tickets and registration at Killingtonbridalshow.com With 4 paid tickets, BRIDES ticket is FREE!

For questions and more information call 802.459.2897

The Vermont Wedding Association celebrates 19 years presenting bridal shows! Middlebury and Killington were our very first bridal shows in 2001. We’re excited to be at Killington for the 19th Annual Fall Bridal Show Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel. Meet and greet the area’s TOP wedding professionals and see the latest trends and the newest ideas make your day magical!

Taste classic pairings and cake samples and see the newest in fun colors for flowers and cake design! Come see what your wedding could look like at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel and sign up to win Grand Prizes including a Two Night Stay for 2 at the Killington Grand Hotel with Two Lift Tickets OR A Round of Golf for Two ($800 Value), $250 Wedding Flowers Certificate from Blossoms n’ More, $250 Wedding Photo Package Certificate from Juniper Studios, $250 Wedding Photo Booth Certificate from Overtime Events and more!

Join us for the Vermont Wedding Association’s 152nd Bridal Show! The VWA Bridal Shows are the top-rated bridal shows in the industry voted by Brides, Couples and Wedding Professionals! The information we gather shows that Brides/Couples will attend 2-3 bridal shows and will travel sometimes more than an hour to attend a bridal show. Trending at Bridal Shows are Bridesmaids and Maids of Honor planning a GIRLS GET TOGETHER surprising the Bride with a fun night out to raise your glasses and toast the best wedding party ever!