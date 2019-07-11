2019 VWA Lake Bomoseen Bridal Show

× Expand Kelby Cushmant 2019 Lake Bomoseen Bridal Show

Join us for the Lake Bomoseen Bridal Show at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge & Taproom on Thursday evening July 11, 2019.

Doors open at 6:30 pm Grand Prize Drawings at 9 pm Tickets and registration at LakeBomoseenbridalshow.com

With 4 paid tickets, BRIDES ticket is FREE!

For questions and more information call 802.459.2897

The recent renovations of the property have kept a focus on a long tradition of celebrating special occasions! The Loft, wedding space, has an elegant but rustic chic feel finished with knotty pine floors, walls and exposed beams complimented by the soaring cathedral ceiling. The large windows frame the amazing lakeside views and the room spills out onto a full-length deck bringing you a couple of steps closer to those views.

The family-friendly Taproom restaurant has expanded to 2 floors with a mezzanine overlooking the lake and the bar downstairs. The chef has created exciting entrées that can be paired with a local craft brew. As you arrive on property you get a real feel for the true resort it has become!

Join us for the celebration as we showcase the best wedding professionals in the area! There are many destination brides/couples that visit Vermont in the summer to gather info for their upcoming weddings. Many plan their trip to Vermont around our shows so they can meet the wedding professionals all in one convenient location.

Our evening shows tend to have a livelier and a more fun atmosphere with some coming right from work calling it Date Night or Girls Night Out.

Meet and greet the area’s TOP wedding professionals and see the latest trends and the newest ideas to help you plan your wedding and see what your wedding could look like at the Lake Bomoseen Lodge!

TRENDING…Couples are bringing the whole wedding party to Bridal Shows to celebrate their engagement!!

Come listen to music, dance to the newest songs of summer, enjoy Boat rides, tours, tastings and see one of Green Mountain Tourism’s Good-2-Go Campers, a Unique Bridal Experience!

Sign up to win Grand Prizes including One Night Stay in Lake View Lodge Room $200 value plus $50 for Dinner in the Taproom and more!! Grand Prizes at LakeBomoseenBridalShow.com