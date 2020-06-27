Adirondack Wine & Food Festival ADK Wine Fest Vendors

Take your taste buds on an unforgettable journey as you are introduced to over 120 of New York’s best wineries, craft beverage makers, artisan food vendors, food trucks and more, with the beauty of LAKE GEORGE as your backdrop!

The 6th Annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival returns to LAKE GEORGE June 27th & 28th, you won’t want to miss it! The Festival will showcase some of the best wineries, breweries, distilleries, artisan food vendors, crafts and food trucks the region has to offer! Culinary & cocktail demonstrations will also be taking place all weekend long on the festival grounds!

The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival is a family-friendly event! All ages are welcome and there will be plenty of exciting children’s entertainment provided!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks once again joins us as our Official Festival Beneficiary! Their volunteers will be on hand making sure the festival runs smoothly, including roaming the space with ample bottles of water to keep everyone hydrated.

Learn more about the 2020 Adirondack Wine & Food Festival at adkwinefest.com