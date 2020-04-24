2020 Adopt a Hemlock Program

The Warren County SWCD is giving away 100 free Hemlock seedlings. Bundles of 10 Hemlock seedling trees will be available to plant at your Warren County residence to help monitor and bring awareness to the Hemlock Woolly Adelgid pest that was found on Prospect Mountain in Lake George in recent years. If you would like to help us get the word out by adopting ten Hemlock trees, please call our office at 518-623-3119.