Winding Roads Photography 2020 VWA Middlebury Bridal Show

The Vermont Wedding Association is Celebrating its 20th Annual Middlebury Bridal Show! We are so very pleased and excited to include Milne Travel American Express, An ALTOUR Company at our show again this year! THANK YOU SO MUCH to Milne Travel American Express our Travel Partner, for your 20 YEARS of continued support and trust!

THIS YEAR the Milne Travel American Express GRAND GIVEAWAY at the Middlebury Bridal Show is a $500 Savings on Delta Vacations Romance Package Certificate which includes Delta Airfare and minimum 3 Nights Stay from Milne Travel American Express and Delta Vacations! ANOTHER Grand Giveaway at the show is a Two Night Stay in a King Suite with Whirlpool Tub and Breakfast each Morning at the Middlebury Courtyard by Marriott ($600 value)

Many THANKS to Killington Resort, Celebration Rentals, Linen Shop at Occasions, Occasions Catering and Peak Entertainment who were ALL at our VERY 1st Bridal Show and have continued to partner with us for 20 YEARS!!!

The Valley CW will be partnering with the Vermont Wedding Association as we all celebrate “empowering women” while promoting the 20th Annual Middlebury Bridal Show. Owned and operated by Hearst Television, the Valley CW is Vermont’s local CW affiliate and sister station to WPTZ.

The largest number of engagements happens from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day. This show is positioned PERFECTLY for newly engaged couples! Engagement! Couples have told us that they get engaged over the holidays because they plan to spend time with family and want to share their exciting news! TRENDING is REGISTERING and ATTENDING their first Bridal Show within the first few of weeks of their Engagement!

Vermont Wedding Association Bridal Shows have been VOTED the TOP Bridal Shows in the industry by Brides, Grooms and Wedding Professionals. When you attend our shows you’ll meet the area’s TOP Vermont Wedding Pros who are ready to share ideas and suggestions to make your day magical! Grand Giveaways at Middleburybridalshow.com Show schedule VTWED.com

Brides have told us that they will go to 2-3 shows and will sometimes travel more than an hour to go to a show. Our most recent brides have also told us that they go to shows for ideas, to explore, to be inspired, and to find a DJ, photographer, baker, florist and a venue! Some have shared that they wanted to meet a specific vendor one more time before they hire them!

Every day approximately 6000 patients who need life-saving Marrow are searching for a Donor Match. For over 10 years the Vermont Wedding Association has partnered with Kerry Ellis and the Marrow Donor Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center donating a table at each of our bridal shows to welcome couples and their families to find a match. We are pleased to share that we have found a match at 5 of our shows and some have gone on to become donors to save a life!