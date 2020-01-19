2020 VWA Rutland Winter Bridal Show

Winding Roads Photography Come to the 2020 Rutland Bridal Show

Vermont Wedding Association 34th Annual Rutland Winter Bridal Show Sunday, Jan 19, 2020. Holiday Inn Rutland/Killington 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland VT 05701.

This is the show NOT TO MISS with the largest group of wedding professionals who will share ideas and suggestions to make your day magical!! Listen to music, Taste amazing apps, desserts and wedding cake samples! See the latest trending colors and ideas!

Doors open 11:30 am General Prizes begin 1 pm and continue during show. Grand Prizes at 2 pm, show ends after Grand Prizes usually at about 2:30 pm.

Registration and tickets at Rutlandbridalshow.com Registering and purchasing your tickets before the show will save time at the door when you arrive! With the purchase of 4 tickets, you receive the BRIDES ticket FREE!!! More info 802.459.2897 or judy@vermontweddingassociation.com

The Rutland Bridal Show is the longest continuously running bridal show in Vermont! EVERYONE comes out for this one! This show yields the largest group of the area’s TOP Wedding Professionals and the largest group of newly engaged couples!

The largest number of engagements happens from Thanksgiving to Valentine’s Day. Couples have told us that they get engaged over the holidays because they plan to spend time with family and want to share their exciting news!!

Vermont Wedding Association has been presenting bridal shows since 2001. The Rutland Winter Bridal Show will be our 154th bridal show! The VWA Bridal Shows have been VOTED the TOP Bridal Shows in the industry by Brides, Grooms and Wedding Professionals. When you attend our shows you’ll meet the area’s TOP Vermont Wedding Pros who are ready to share ideas and suggestions to make your day magical! See Grand Prizes at Rutlandbridalshow.com and a list of show dates at Vtwed.com or Vermontweddingassociation.com

Brides have told us that they will go to 2-3 shows and will sometimes travel more than an hour to go to a show. Our most recent brides have also told us that they go to shows for ideas, to explore, to be inspired, and to find a DJ, photographer, baker, florist and a venue! Some have shared that they wanted to meet a specific vendor one more time before they hire them!

Every day approximately 6000 patients who need life-saving Marrow are searching for a Donor Match. For over 10 years the Vermont Wedding Association has partnered with Kerry Ellis and the Marrow Donor Program at Rutland Regional Medical Center donating a table at each of our bridal shows to welcome couples and their families to find a match. We are pleased to share that we have found a match at 5 of our show and some have gone on to become donors! We are so pleased to be part of making that connection to save a life!