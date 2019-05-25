21st Annual Green Thumb Perennial Swap

The twenty-first annual Green Thumb Perennial Swap sponsored by Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. will take place on Memorial Day Weekend, Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the banks of the scenic Schroon River in the Warrensburgh Mills Historic District, Route 418 (River Street) across from Curtis Lumber.

Bring your plants in any size or shape container, and exchange for ones of equal size or value. If you are just starting your garden, we will share and hopefully answer any questions you may have regarding your soil and light conditions, hardiness zone and possible microclimate. Master Gardeners from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren County will be on hand to test the pH of your soil and provide informational handouts on various gardening topics and reference materials to help identify any mystery species.

Free native tree and shrub seedlings will also be available compliments of Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Copies of “Warrensburgh Wildflowers - Seasonal Wildflowers in the Southern Adirondack Region” will also be available to purchase.

All are welcome. Bring friends and make new ones. Refreshments. For more information contact Teresa Whalen, Chairperson, Warrensburgh Beautification Inc. by phone or text 518-466-5497 or e-mail warrensburgh.beautification@yahoo.com.