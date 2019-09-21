21st Annual Helpers Fund 5k 10k Run & Walk
Chestertown Municipal Center 6307 State Rte 9, Chestertown, New York 12817
Granite State Race Services
Helpers Fund 5k 10k
Please join us for the 21st Annual Helpers Fund 5k 10k Race and 5k Walk Against Hunger. Pre-registration is available at www.adirondackmarathon.org or you can register on race day from 7:00-8:30 AM. The Helpers Fund has assisted over 200 local families in need throughout the Tri-Lakes area since 1997, please bring your family and friends, take a run or walk through historic Chestertown and help our neighbors in need!