21st Annual Helpers Fund 5k 10k Run & Walk

Granite State Race Services Helpers Fund 5k 10k

Please join us for the 21st Annual Helpers Fund 5k 10k Race and 5k Walk Against Hunger. Pre-registration is available at www.adirondackmarathon.org or you can register on race day from 7:00-8:30 AM. The Helpers Fund has assisted over 200 local families in need throughout the Tri-Lakes area since 1997, please bring your family and friends, take a run or walk through historic Chestertown and help our neighbors in need!