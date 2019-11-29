22nd Annual Country Christmas Tour

A two day event showcasing "Made in the Adirondacks" hand made crafts and arts for purchase as holiday gifts or for your own special use, displayed in crafter homes, school gym and various locations throughout town.

Family oriented activities such as Santa Claus visiting all the crafters, wreath and kissing ball demonstration, story time with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, candy cane hunt, free movie at the Indian Lake Theater, "Gifts to Give" Children's workshop, Winter Gear swap, and the Closing Ceremony at the Indian Lake School Gym.

Country Christmas Tour Program, complete with map, will be available at the Chamber of Commerce, Town Hall, various businesses and crafter locations.

For more information, call 518-648-5740