22nd Annual Mount Zion Hike

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735

Join us on this annual hike up Mount Zion to enjoy the autumn colors and sweeping views of the battlefield. Mount Zion is now part of the Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, and bring water. Meet at the State Historic Site visitor center.

Info

Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, Vermont 05735 View Map
Educational Events, History & Tours Events
802-273-2282
