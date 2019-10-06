22nd Annual Mount Zion Hike

Hubbardton Battlefield SHS Hikers at the top of Mount Zion, looking out over the Hubbardton Battlefield.

Join us on this annual hike up Mount Zion to enjoy the autumn colors and sweeping views of the battlefield. Mount Zion is now part of the Taconic Mountains Ramble State Park. Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, and bring water. Meet at the State Historic Site visitor center.