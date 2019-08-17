The Rotary Club of Saranac Lake and the Saranac Lake Youth Center will host the 22nd Annual OLGA Memorial Footrace on Saturday, August 17th starting at 9:30 am at Berkeley Green in Saranac Lake. The OLGA 5K and 10K Run and 5K Walk will benefit our local youth through increased programming at the Youth Center and enhance the Rotary's literacy program that puts a book in the hands of every child in the elementary school. For more information or to register, call the Saranac Lake Youth Center at 518-891-5846 or email saranaclakeyouth@gmail.com.