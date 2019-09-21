24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship

to Google Calendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00 iCalendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491

Participate in or watch this annual atlatl championship testing skills in accuracy and distance. The sport of using the atlatl to throw darts is based on the ancient hunting technique. Newcomers to experts welcome. Children’s activities. Workshops and demonstrations on crafts and skills from ancient to early Contact period times. Try your hand at stone tool-making (flint-knapping) and Woodland pottery. Learn how the colonists made fire.

* VISITORS: $5 ADULT, FREE UNDER 15

* COMPETITORS: $7 PRE-REGISTERED, $8 SAME-DAY REGISTRATION

Call (802) 759-2412 to register.

Info

Chimney Point State Historic Site 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, Vermont 05491 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events, History & Tours Events, Sporting Events
802-759-2412
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00 iCalendar - 24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship - 2019-09-21 10:30:00