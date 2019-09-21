24th Annual Northeastern Open Atlatl Championship

Chimney Point State Historic Site Atlatlists show their enthusiasm and camaraderie to kick off the annual spear-throwing competition.

Participate in or watch this annual atlatl championship testing skills in accuracy and distance. The sport of using the atlatl to throw darts is based on the ancient hunting technique. Newcomers to experts welcome. Children’s activities. Workshops and demonstrations on crafts and skills from ancient to early Contact period times. Try your hand at stone tool-making (flint-knapping) and Woodland pottery. Learn how the colonists made fire.

* VISITORS: $5 ADULT, FREE UNDER 15

* COMPETITORS: $7 PRE-REGISTERED, $8 SAME-DAY REGISTRATION

Call (802) 759-2412 to register.