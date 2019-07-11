25th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival

3-day family festival of music, workshops, food and craft concessions and more. Camping with water, free showers, dump station. Tenters welcome, pets welcome on a leash but are not allowed in the concert area.

The festival is held at the end of Basin Road and will be well signed from Brandon.

See www.basinbluegrassfestival.com for lineup, ticket prices and details. Email: basinbluegrass@yahoo.com or call 802-247-3275. After July 5, call 802-236-1096.