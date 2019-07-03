26th Annual Fireworks and Pops Concert

Sheldon Museum’s outdoor Pops Concert and Fireworks. Photo: Trent Campbell/Addison Independent

The Sheldon Museum presents its annual Pops Concert on Wednesday, July 3. This popular family-friendly event draws hundreds to picnic while enjoying music and fabulous fireworks. Lou Kosma will conduct the Vermont Philharmonic in a medley of contemporary music, light classics, Broadway and film favorites including Bohemian Rhapsody, Take Me Out to the Ballgame, and songs from Mary Poppins. Guest soloist is jazz vocalist Holli Ross, a swinging, intensely musical solo singer. A raffle of picnic baskets painted by seven local artists filled with local foods, gift certificates, and more will be offered.

The Concert takes place at Middlebury College in the field behind the Mahaney Arts Center (rain site: Kenyon Arena). Grounds open at 5:30 for picnics; Concert at 7:30. Bring chairs, blankets, and flashlights. Ticket prices: Adult $25 (after June 25, $30), Youth $10; children under 12 free. To purchase tickets: call the Sheldon at 802-388-2117, online at www.henrysheldonmuseum.org or in person at the Sheldon, One Park Street in Middlebury.