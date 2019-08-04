27th Annal Ticonderoga Area Car Show

View from the 2018 Show.

The 27th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Ticonderoga’s Bicentennial Park from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM. There will be a number of awards given out including Fabulous 50, Top 25, and an array of special awards including Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Motorcycle, Best of Show Display, 1 Super Wheels Prize Package, Trail Riders Choice, Fans Choice, Most Radical Engine, Most Likely To Get Pulled Over, Best Color Scheme, Favorite Antique, and Best Work In Progress. Awards/plaques have been custom designed for the 2019 Ticonderoga Area Car Show and reflect the Ticonderoga Area.

The show is a judged show and a “SuperWheels Showdown” Qualifier. During the Car Show there will be food, vendors, music, t-shirts, a kid zone, as well as a 50/50 Raffle, car show raffle, the Kiwanis DuckRace, a Piston Toss, a Muffler Wrap, and more. Judging for the show will begin at 11:00 AM.

Admission for spectators for all car show events is free.

For more information or to register for the Car Show contact the Adirondack Trail Riders at 518-585-6102 or email adirondacktrailriders@hotmail.com

The event is being coordinated by the Adirondack Trail Riders with support from the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.