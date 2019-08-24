The 27th Annual High Peaks Arts and Antiques Show will take place at Marcy Airfield, Keene Valley, NY on August 24 and 25. Show times are Saturday and Sunday, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day. Free admission.

Come enjoy food and music in a relaxing mountain setting while perusing vintage Adirondack books and memorabilia, rustic furniture, collectibles, art, and unusual finds in one of the finest shows the area has to offer.