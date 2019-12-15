28 Dylans, Part Two
Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge 12198 Old Route 9N, Upper Jay, New York 12987
We barely scratched the surface of Bob’s songbook the first time around, so we are excited to announce "28 Dylans, Part Two".
28 musicians to participate in an evening celebrating the music of Bob Dylan. Each artist will perform one Dylan song of his or her choice, and all will join together for the evening finale.
If you are interested in performing a Dylan tune, please respond to upperjayartcenter@gmail.com with at least two song choices. Refer to the list of songs performed at Part One (below) to ensure there are no repeats. Looking forward to hearing from you!
- I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
- Ballad of a Thin Man
- Make You Feel My Love
- Senor
- She Belongs to Me
- Mozambique
- Girl From The North Country
- Don't Think Twice
- Serve Somebody
- Tomorrow is a Long Time
- Times They Are A Changin'.
- You Ain't Goin' Nowhere
- Lovesick
- Forever Young
- Knockin' On Heavens Door
- Chimes of Freedom
- Like A Rolling Stone
- I Shall Be Released
- The Man In Me
- Tonight I Will Be Staying Here With You
- Sign On The Window
- Masters of War
- You're Going To Make Me Lonesome When You Go