2nd Annual Flowers to Vines Four Miles Run/Walk

Join us on August 17th at 10am for the Second Annual Flowers to Vines Four Miles Run/Walk to benefit the North Country Service Dogs for Veterans. Bib pick-up begins the night before on August 16th from 5-8pm with live music from “All Without the Bass” and a food truck! Race day begins on August 17th at 8am with bib pick-up and transportation to the starting line with a 10am start time. Cross the finish line and enjoy live music, a food truck, local wines and brews! Awards will be given out for the top finishers. Race participants will receive a t-shirt (if registered before August 10th) and wine or beer (21yrs and over). Race registration is $15 for 12 & under, $25 for pre-registration, and $30 on race day. Register at adirondack coast events.