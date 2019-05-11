2nd Annual Lake Champlain Maritime Museum Half Marathon & 5K/10K

This half marathon course which begins on the grounds of The Basin Harbor Resort and Boat Club in Vergennes, Vermont and goes out in a loop through beautiful farmlands in Panton and Ferrisburg with lake views and gorgeous mountain views along the way. This year, you can choose between the half marathon, or the new 5K/10K. The 5K/10K is limited to the grounds of Basin Harbor, but the course is also beautiful – running a loop along the lake, the harbor, into the woods, and along the golf course. The 10K course runs the loop twice.

The 5K/10K is rolling with no major hills to worry about. In fact, many racers posted personal best times on this course during another race last year.

A portion of the net proceeds from this race will benefit Lake Champlain Maritime Museum's Education for All Fund for scholarships providing access for all to LCMM’s wonderful education programs! Additional donations and/or fundraising are also encouraged, but not required.

All participants receive a finishers medal.

Visit LCMM Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/327693188039459/