Join us for our 2nd annual Park-a-Palooza field day! Plenty of family friendly activities and food. Dunking Booth, Face Painting, Child ID’s from the Sheriff’s Department (12-2pm), Carnival games, Cotton Candy & Popcorn, Tammy’s Lunch Box Food Truck, Bake Sale, Vendors, Petting Zoo, Cow Plop Bingo, Firehose Challenge with the West Chazy Vol Fire Dpt, Stewart’s Ice Cream, Belly Buttons the Clown sponsored by Energy Brothers Propane of Malone (balloon animals and 30 minute magic show), You’re Mine, Walker and All book signing by author and West Chazy Resident, Kristina Parker, The Bootleg Band (12pm-3pm)