2nd Annual Ticonderoga FallFest

The second annual Ticonderoga FallFest will take place on Saturday, September 28th with a variety of fall-themed events and activities for all ages, business promotions and specials, and much more. Many of the activities scheduled are free. Community members and visitors are encouraged to join in the fun as Ticonderoga celebrates the fall season.

See schedule of events, promotions, and specials: https://ticonderogany.com/fallfest2019/

This event is being coordinated by the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership (TMSP), the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TACC), and several businesses and organizations.