31st Adirondack Folk Music Festival

The Folk Festival will kick off this year, Sunday August 16, 2020 (Noon to 5pm) with the sounds of:

Runaway Home

Jamcrackers - Dan,Peggy & Dan

Box Car Lilies - Stephanie & Jenny

Phil Henry Trio - Phil, Mitch & Jeff

The Reverants - Andy Greene & Kirk Lord

Come and enjoy the sounds of these great musicians. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and some good friends. The Festival is free and open to the public.