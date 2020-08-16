31st Adirondack Folk Music Festival
Schroon Lake Town Park Leland Ave and Dock Street, Schroon Lake, New York 12870
The Folk Festival will kick off this year, Sunday August 16, 2020 (Noon to 5pm) with the sounds of:
- Runaway Home
- Jamcrackers - Dan,Peggy & Dan
- Box Car Lilies - Stephanie & Jenny
- Phil Henry Trio - Phil, Mitch & Jeff
- The Reverants - Andy Greene & Kirk Lord
Come and enjoy the sounds of these great musicians. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and some good friends. The Festival is free and open to the public.