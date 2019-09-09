Amelia Gilbert Banner

We welcome you to attend the 31st International Conference on Cancer Research and therapy from September 09-10, 2019 at Zurich, Switzerland which melds brief Keynote presentations, speaker talks, Exhibition, Symposia, workshops and special sessions. This event is CME and CPD Accredited.

The event is in collaboration with the Egyptian Society of Oncology, Pink Ribbon , MAHAK- Society for children suffering from Cancer, Placid Way, Infomed, Med gadget, Verdict Hospitals and many more.

Organizing committee e-mail: ameliagilbert77@gmail.com

Organizers: Asia Pacific Conferences – Conference series

Phone / Fax: +44896666555 Extn: 6028

Conference fees and accommodation: $799

Venue: Mövenpick Hotel Zürich Regensdorf

Cancer Research 2019 Emphasizes on:

Cancer Research | Cancer Genetics | Cancer Epigenetics | Cancer Science | Cancer diagnostics| Cancer Therapies & prevention| Cancer Stem Cells| Biomarkers| Biopsy| Chemotherapy| Cancer screening | Cancer Immunotherapy many more topics

Note: Proposals for Speakers talks, Workshops and Symposium accepted !!!

Plan a trip to Zurich, Switzerland !!

Information source: cancerresearch@expert-meetings.com

Conference Web-Site: https://medicaloncology.conferenceseries.com/