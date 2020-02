32nd Annual Fish Fry at the Wooden Nickel in Lewis, March 1st

32nd Annual Fish Fry to benefit Elizabethtown & Lewis Fire Departments. Take outs start at 12 pm. Sit down dinners are from 1-6pm. Fried pollock and many side dishes. $7.00 All-You-Can-Eat! 50/50 raffles throughout the day and an auction at the end. Please come to support our Volunteer Fire Departments!