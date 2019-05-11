34th Annual Kids Day

Join us at Kid’s Day, presented by MVP Health Care, May 11th from 10 am to 3 pm at Burlington’s Waterfront Park! Vermont’s largest children’s celebration is excited to be in its 34th year and celebrating our pollinators!

Parade – the event kicks off with a parade down College Street at 9:30am to begin the festivities. The parade starts at the corner of Church Street and heads down College Street to Waterfront Park. There will be floats, trucks and marchers giving out treats!

Kids Day – the main events begin at 10 am at Waterfront Park. This year’s theme is “Love Our Pollinators” and will be celebrated with some exciting visitors! The event will host lots of fun, interactive and free activities for your kids, including bucket truck rides, helmet decorating, live entertainment, life-size games, a softball derby, face painting, a petting zoo, meet and greets with mascots, touch-a-trucks, inflatables, a food court and much more! The Burlington School Food will also be providing a free lunch to all kids under 18.

Free bicycle parking is available on site at Local Motion’s bike valet, and parking options can be found at https://parkburlington.com/

More information about the event can be found at www.btvkidsday.com.