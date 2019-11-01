Order of the Eastern Star will host its 34th Annual Tricky Tray event in Long Lake, Friday, November 1st. Doors open at 6:30 PM at the Long Lake Town Hall.

There will be refreshments, door prizes and fun for the entire family. Proceeds support local activities such as the food pantry, school scholarship funds, Feed the Vets, Fisher House for Veteran’s families, to name a few. Questions? Call Carol Benson 518-624-3881