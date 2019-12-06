35th Annual Sparkle Village Arts & Crafts Fair

This fair is the perfect place to find one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for the special people in your life this season. Browse original paintings and photographs by regional artists and many other unique finds, including handcrafted jewelry, pottery, hats, candles, wreaths, and much more.

All of the participating vendors are artisans with exemplary talent and craftsmanship.

The Sparkle Village Arts & Crafts Fair is sponsored by the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact them directly at 518-891-1990 for more information about this event.

Times: