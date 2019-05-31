36th Annual ESTRA Tow Show

The ESTRA Tow Show is coming!

For over 35 years the Empire State Towing and Recovery Association (ESTRA) has displayed the newest equipment, accessories and also presented demonstrations of their trucks. Vendors have also been a part too.

As part of the show there is the Tow Truck Beauty Contest - 1st and 2nd place awards will be presented. The trucks on exhibit will enter to qualify for the Grand Champion; Most Unique Paint and Most Detailed Engine. Come and see if your pick was in the finishing.

The Little Towers - Children's Rodeo takes place on Sunday. It's a mini-truck competition for the future drivers as they race around for prizes.

Dates & Times