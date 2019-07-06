The Society of Vermont Artists and Craftsmen, Inc. 36th Annual Summer Arts and Craft Festival

Juried crafts include folk art, primitives, gold and silver jewelry, woodworking and woodcarving, photography, basketry, pottery, handmade soaps, party dips and herbal products, maple syrup, quilts and fabric products, and a variety of other creations. There will be many of your favorite artisans returning as well as designs and quality products of new participants.

Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts instructors will offer demonstrations, as well as will several of our festival artisans. Charles Dion shows us the art of chainsaw carving. Food concessions, lemonade and ice cream will tempt your taste buds.The Society Craft and Gift Shoppe is also open.