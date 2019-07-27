37th Annual Willsboro Craft Fair

Soccer field on Point Road Point Road, Willsboro, New York 12996

Soccer field on Point Road, Off Rte 22 - Willsboro, NY

A celebration of things done well by hand. Crafts include: Basket Making, Jewelry, Knitting, Painting, Photography, Pottery, Quilting, Stained Glass, Weaving, Woodworking along with many other crafts! New artisans and crafters are most welcome! Food will be available!

Sponsored by: The Paine Memorial Library • Information: (518) 963-4478

We Look Forward to Seeing You Rain or Shine!

Soccer field on Point Road Point Road, Willsboro, New York 12996
518-963-4478
