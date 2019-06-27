38th Annual  Strawberry Festival & Book Sale

Plattsburgh United Methodist Church 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church will be holding its 38th annual  STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL & book sale on Thursday June 27th from 12 Noon-7 PM (Book Sale opens at 11 AM) at 127 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY. 

Choice of Michigan or Barbeque Meatball Sandwich, Green Salad, Baked Beans and Chips, Strawberry Shortcake or Sundae, Lemonade, Iced Tea or Coffee

Full Meal $10.00, Child $6.00, Under 6 free, Dessert only with Beverage $6.00 

Bake Sale, Local Strawberries from Rulfs Orchard

Plattsburgh United Methodist Church 127 Beekman Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
