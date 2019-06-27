©Heritage Printing Center 2015 - PUMC Strawberry Festival and Book Sale

The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church will be holding its 38th annual STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL & book sale on Thursday June 27th from 12 Noon-7 PM (Book Sale opens at 11 AM) at 127 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY.

Choice of Michigan or Barbeque Meatball Sandwich, Green Salad, Baked Beans and Chips, Strawberry Shortcake or Sundae, Lemonade, Iced Tea or Coffee

Full Meal $10.00, Child $6.00, Under 6 free, Dessert only with Beverage $6.00

Bake Sale, Local Strawberries from Rulfs Orchard