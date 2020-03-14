3rd Annual E-town/Lewis Rescue Squad 9 Pin Bowling Tourney

Third Annual Elizabethtown/Lewis Rescue Squad 9 Pin Bowling Tournament/Fundraiser. Shifts of 12 pm, 3 pm, and 6 pm. 2 person teams. $20/person for 3 games of bowling, includes shoe rental if needed. Prizes for First, Second, and Third Place. 50/50 draw every shift, Chinese Auction, and Buy-A-Strike. Sign up sheet is on the Bowling Counter. Drop in, call, or PM WBC on Facebook to sign up your team. Spaces are limited.... first come, first serve.

All proceeds benefit the new ambulance fund. Lane sponsorship available. We ask bowlers to please show up 20-30 mins before your shift to register. Practice will start 10 mins before your shift, or as soon as the previous shift is completed.