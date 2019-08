3rd Annual Motorcycle Ride, Saturday, September 21, 2019 (Rain date Sept. 28). Registration 11:00 - 12:00 at the Westport Heritage House with kickstands up at 12:00 pm. $20.00 Bike, $25.00/wpassenger. Cookout to follow ride at the Westport Federated Church. Sponsored by the Westport Federated Church, benefits the Medical Assistance Program, Gas Card/Ferry Pass Project.