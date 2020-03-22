3rd Annual NCCS Varsity Baseball Pancake Breakfast
Mooers Volunteer Fire Department 2508 State Route 11, Town of Mooers, New York 12958
All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast on Sunday March 22nd at the Mooers Fire Department, 8am to 12pm. (Pancakes, Bacon, Eggs, Sausage, Maple Syrup, Orange Juice, Milk, Coffee). Cost: Adults $8, Children 5-10 $5, Children under 5 - Free. Lots of Basket Raffle items.
To benefit the NCCS Cougars baseball teams. Please come and support our baseball program. Meet the team and the coaches.