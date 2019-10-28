MomentEra MomentEra is glad to welcome you all to the 3rd International Conference on Nursing & Midwifery 2019 which will be held during Oct 28-29, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

MomentEra is glad to welcome you all to the 3rd International Conference On Nursing and Midwifery 2019 which will be held during Oct 28th - 29th, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Here is a chance for you to be a part of one of the biggest international event in the field of Nursing in October 2019. During this event, you will have a great chance to socialize with other researchers, scientists, professors, and students in the field of Nursing. You should be able to discover novel opportunities and broaden your knowledge through this professional event. It will also serve as a great platform for participants for research Philomath’s to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Nursing and Midwifery.