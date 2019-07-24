4-H Day at the UVM Morgan Horse Farm

The event, which is open to the public, offers a chance for 4-H'ers and other visitors to tour the farm, located at 74 Battell Dr., Weybridge, to learn about the Morgan horse, the breed's history and the farm's breeding program. Farm staff also will share information about apprenticeship and internship programs.

4-H members and leaders will be admitted free with a 4-H membership card. For the general public, admission is $5 (adult) and $3 (5-17 years old). Children under 5 are free.

In addition to guided tours of the barns and grounds, visitors will learn about tractor safety and how to properly muck out a stall, watch a driving demonstration and have an opportunity to groom and pet the horses. Equine-related educational exhibits will teach about breeds, knot tying, the anatomy of a horse, parts of an English and Western saddle, feeds and parts of a harness and a cart.

To learn more about the farm visit www.uvm.edu/cals/morganhorsefarm. For questions on 4-H Day or the Vermont 4-H horse program, contact Wendy Sorrell, UVM Extension 4-H livestock educator, at wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.