44th Annual Krazy Downhill Derby

Calling all families, kids, and businesses! Build your sleds and enter the Krazy Downhill Derby to compete for prizes for the fastest, most creative, and funniest sleds. In the past there has been a mermaid, a Viking ship, a firetruck, a helicopter and other unique sleds. Use your imagination and start creating! There will be food, games, and other fun as well. Four people per sled and helmets are required.

Watch the krazyness even if you're not competing - it's tons of outdoor winter fun.

Stay tuned for more details as they become available!