49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair

Join us at Kenyon’s Field in Waitsfield, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 10 am - 5 pm, rain or shine. 2/3 under a giant tent, 110 juried artists, four bands, delicious food court (including craft cocktails and local beer), door prizes and free kids' activities! A great family day to browse handmade items and meet the artists. $5 Donation to benefits Valley Players Theater, Kids free. For more information: www.madrivercraftfair.com.