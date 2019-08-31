49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00

Kenyon's Field 3337 Main Street, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673

Join us at Kenyon’s Field in Waitsfield, Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1, 10 am - 5 pm, rain or shine. 2/3 under a giant tent, 110 juried artists, four bands, delicious food court (including craft cocktails and local beer), door prizes and free kids' activities! A great family day to browse handmade items and meet the artists. $5 Donation to benefits Valley Players Theater, Kids free. For more information: www.madrivercraftfair.com.

Info

Kenyon's Field 3337 Main Street, Waitsfield, Vermont 05673 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events, Kid Friendly Events, Live Music Events
802-496-3409
to Google Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00 iCalendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-08-31 10:00:00 to Google Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-09-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-09-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-09-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - 49th Annual Mad River Craft Fair - 2019-09-01 10:00:00