Photo from a previous Expo

TaeKwon Do KICKS is hosting it's 4th Annual Local Women's Business Owners & Crafters Expo on Sunday November 3rd at Vergennes Eagle's Club. Master Kellie Thomas is a local women's business owner and strives to empower her students & community, so this event serves as a way to help and support other local women business owners. More than 40 vendors will be present, including: 3 Little Ladies Design; BellaRose Organic Body; Bluebird Fairies; Boots, Class & Sass; Black Sheep Crafts; Breathing in Wellness; Color Street; Cotey C Creations; DianneZ Designs; Discovery Toys; Dot Dot Smile; KW Vermont Real Estate; Lizard Art; LuLaRoe Lazy River; Magnabilities; Mary Kay; Meg's Glass; Opulenza Designs; Pampered Chef; Paparazzi; Perfectly Posh; Lea Cassidy Photography; Premier Jewelry Designs; Pure Romance; Scentsy; Kelly Dragon Nature Photos; Sew Whimsy; Sugar Maple Jewelry; The Venerable Bead; Trades of Hope; Tupperware; Usbourne Books; VT Green Meadows; VT Jewelry Creations by Lisa; Zen Dreamscape and more. Vendors will also have raffle donations.

Door fee is $3, includes 5 raffle tickets. Proceeds to support TaeKwon Do KICKS scholarship fund. More information please call Master Kellie Thomas at 802-377-0476 or email tkdkicks101@yahoo.com.