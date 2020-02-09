4th Annual More Love Pet Adoption Event

On Sunday, February 9th the H-Team at Heritage Toyota will host their 4th annual More Love Pet Event Adoption Event in the Heritage Toyota service lane. Last year, our event gave 10 dogs loving, new homes!

Come join the H-Team and 4 great animal rescue agencies from across Vermont: Passion 4 Paws, All Breed Rescue Vermont, North Country Animal League, and Franklin County Animal Rescue, and meet some of the cutest dogs and puppies that Vermont has to offer! These agencies will be present at the event to answer questions about the adoption process and requirements, with some offering on-site adoption. We hope you are able to join us at this awesome event, and maybe you can find a new furry best friend just in time for Valentines day!